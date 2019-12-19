It's A Date: Go Here For An European Fare & A Huge Collection Of Wine

Relationship milestone coming soon? Make a dinner date out of it at Koregaon Park's newest fine-dine restaurant, The Yellowhammer near Godrej Nature Basket. One of the most impressive factors about this restaurant is its ravishing decor. It's vintage, it's rustic and looks wildly royal. Everything about the place is an epitome of sheer sophistication. We absolutely love the combination of mahogany and teal sofas, the hanging cage-like lights, the winding staircase, the antique pieces of decor, wall paintings that sort of remind of renaissance art, plush carpets and soft pastel drapes. What compliments this fine ambience, is the food that is served at The Yellowhammer. The menu boasts of a classic European fare with major Italian influences. The plating and presentation of each dish is beyond phenomenal. For quick bites and nibbles, we highly recommend you try the smoked salmon cucumber and spinach ricotta cigars served with wasabi mayo. If you're a fan of dark broth with amazing depth of flavours, must try the brown butter roast chicken with misoglazed vegetables, shitake pea shoots and bonito dark broth. Wash down this wonderful meal with Yellowhammer's wide collection of wine comprising everything from Moet and Chandon Brut to Jacob's Creek Shiraz, Two Ocean's Sauvignon Blanc and more. Since we are also the biggest fans of cocktails, we cannot help but recommend their Gone With The Wind concoction - a beautiful and light mix of Chandon, elderflower, orange, vodka, lemoncella, fruit juice and spirit.