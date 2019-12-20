Madéline: Everything about this cafe is so perfect. As I entered this newly opened cafe I just fell in love. This is the only place in Pune which looks like made for girls types. It is really cute. And the desserts they serve are next level. The pink colour is my favourite and this place is completely pink. Interior is just wow. No other word. Do visit them to know more about it
Visit This Pretty Looking Outlet For Their Yum Desserts & Savouries!
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae.
