Chic Ambience & Italian Food, This Restaurant Is Worth The Money!

Casual Dining

Chianti

Viman Nagar, Pune
4.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Phoenix Marketcity, 3rd Floor, T-5, Viman Nagar Road, Viman Nagar, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

Chianti: Italian food is colourful, simple, nutritional, and flavourful. It's all the things that make a good experience, and it's good for you. Head over to this Uber chic restaurant that serves traditional Italian food which will make your tummy satisfied for sure. Once you will place your order, they will give you a plate of 'Make your own bruschetta' thing. Instructions will be posted on your table and this activity will keep you busy for the next few minutes. And your order will arrive till that time. I liked this concept. The food is awesome. I loved everything. The pizza was perfectly cooked and the crust was super tasty. They have too good salads. The dressing is just perfect. I am sure I will go there frequently now.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

