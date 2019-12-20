Dine Like The Marathas At This Authentic Maharashtrian Restaurant

Looking for some heart warming Maharashtrian food? Located in Shivajinagar, J1 has been serving some delicious Maharashtrian soul food for quite a while now. The decor of the restaurant will take you back to those ethereal vibes with hardwood interiors and seating. Upon entering you will also see a man made waterfall that makes the place look even more grand. The dim lighting might not be a favourite but it surely does set the tone for the place.

The place is done up in a very classy and rustic way. The restaurant is famous for it's authentic Maharashtrian food however, J1 is also known for serving some delicious non-vegetarian dishes. You have to try their chicken as well as mutton kheema starting at INR 300, which is perfectly cooked and tossed in spices and leaves you sweating at the end of it. Apart from the kheema, you must try their Kolhapuri-style mutton and chicken sukka which is too good to describe. We also are a fan of their mutton paya soup at INR 1670, kothimbir wadi for INR 130 and prawn Koliwada for INR 430. This restaurant is perfect for a celebratory lunch with your family.

