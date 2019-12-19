Enjoy Melt-In-The-Mouth Kebabs At This Restaurant In Wakad

Making plans for the weekend? Savour melt-in-the-mouth kebabs at Jalsaa Restaurant in Wakad. The tiny place is known for its authentic North Indian fare and has amazing starters, mains, and yummy desserts. The place just has indoor seating and is done up well. With comfortable sofas and golden lights, there is a big TV on which you can enjoy a match. To make the experience even more fun, order amazing starters. The place serves Indian and Chinese cuisine. For starters, we loved the angari zafrani kebabs, which were super succulent and melted in our mouths. You can also choose between Mongolian chicken, chicken in black pepper and chicken jaitoni. We had mains such as paneer laziz, mutton chop sabji, rumali roti and masala papad. If you love seafood, you can enjoy a lot of dishes there. A meal for two costs about INR 600. For desserts, we relished on the hot gajar halwa. Top up your meal with malai kulfi, the taste is rich and yummy. However, we loved the starters more than the mains. The next time you are planning a dinner outing with your family and friends, you got a new place on the list.