We went to a shop in Budhwar Peth, where you can score shoes for men starting at INR 220 only. What a steal! Janseva Foot Wear is located near Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati; and has a good collection of formal shoes, casual shoes and traditional juttis and mojaris. Here’s what we got for under INR 1200.
Men, Stock Up On Shoes For As Low As INR 220 From This Mandai Store
Suede And Denim Sneakers
Pair it with a casual Sunday brunch-outfit and you'll automatically be the centre of attention. We found these shoes for INR 220 only and we can see you pairing it up with a light-blue jeans and a plain or printed white t-shirt. You can wear this daily to college or for a casual dinner date.
Denim Sneakers
Since denim goes with anything it's perfect for any season and so are denim shoes. We found this really cool denim shoes that were also breathable so you don’t have to worry about stinky feet at the end of a day. For INR 220, wear this to a club on a weekend and we guarantee they'll make good conversation starters.
High-Top Sneakers
The store had a number of cool and stylish high-top shoes but, we loved this pair for INR 220. The dark navy blue denim and leather patches at accurate places makes these shoes apt for a sporty casual outfit. These high-top sneakers might look a little heavy on the feet but are pretty light-weight, even on the pocket.
Open Leather Sandals
If you have an on-field job that requires travelling throughout the day, this pair of open leather sandals will come to your rescue. We know that to avoid tan lines on your feet, you might find it wise to wear a pair of socks inside them. But it’s quite the opposite of that. Since they are open, it becomes pretty easy for your feet to breathe in them. These sandals for INR 200 go well with a pair of chinos and pastel hues. For those who like wearing kurtas and short kurtas during summers, these sandals are a good choice.
Brown Moccasins
Add a little sass to your mundane shoe wardrobe with this awesome brown moccasins for INR 300. These shoes are the best to create a great first impression if paired with the right kind of formals. Moccasins, if worn for a nice brunch, make a great style statement too.
Pro-Tip
You can also find a number of good and comfortable mojaris at this shop. Their collection of juttis and mojaris are priced at INR 400. You can also find a number of belts at this shop.
