Men, Stock Up On Shoes For As Low As INR 220 From This Mandai Store

If you have an on-field job that requires travelling throughout the day, this pair of open leather sandals will come to your rescue. We know that to avoid tan lines on your feet, you might find it wise to wear a pair of socks inside them. But it’s quite the opposite of that. Since they are open, it becomes pretty easy for your feet to breathe in them. These sandals for INR 200 go well with a pair of chinos and pastel hues. For those who like wearing kurtas and short kurtas during summers, these sandals are a good choice.

