Jashn Has Reopened With A Really Pretty Decor & Killer Food

Jashn in Pune. They had closed the place for a few days and then one fine day suddenly the place got opened by surprising with a beautiful makeover...not just in food but the ambience all in all. Today the place is open for family, children, corporate meets and party freaks. The ground floor is a beautiful fine dine while the 1st floor is in cafe theme. Heaven is on the rooftop where they have made the entire place look like a fairytale. I loved the beautiful cage with a round sit out. We had a non-veg platter thaal and a meal than with a platter of scrumptious starters and main course. They always had tasty food and still do with so much more that's been add on...(post will come soon) So ladies and gentlemen, if you haven't been to Jashn now then you are missing something.