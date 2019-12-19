You'll Love To Sit Beside A Pool & Relax At This Bungalow In Tungarli

Travelling with a huge gang and don't want to spend it apart by checking into different hotel rooms? Check into the Jaya Villas bungalow in Tungarli, Lonavala and experience a staycation of different kind. We bet you will feel utter bliss while you enjoy your morning tea in the balcony admiring the foggy yet lush hills.

The sprawling bungalow is spread across 10,000 sq. ft. area. The property has a pool where you can chill and read a book. You and your friends can also host a BBQ party. There are three and a half bedrooms with comfy king-size beds and mattresses. There is a garden as well for you to take a stroll in. A total of 12 people can be accommodated.

You can also enjoy a quiet staycation and not get out of the room at all. Stay in while you order room service. In a nutshell, the place goes out of its way to make your stay happy and comfortable. Tungarli is known for its pristine beauty. The location is near several attractions and while you have checked in, the staff will make sure that you have experienced the best of the neighbourhood.

Did you know they have a special weekend offer where they offer the space for INR 21,000? Well, start marking your calendars and set out in Tungarli to make your stay memorable.