Loving This Cotton Monochrome Dress: Jonita's Casual Lunch Look

Chequered fabrics never go out of style, so the best part about buying this dress is that you can wear for years to come. It's so cool and comfortable! And, we love the belt detail too because it saves you from worrying about finding the right accessory. If you're on a budget, Fabnest has to be on your radar. Jonita paired the dress with heels to match, but if you're a sneaker-head or love wearing flats - that'll look awesome too.