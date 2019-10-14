Who doesn't love an easy breezy cotton dress that's accessorised well? Jonita, an ace singer of albums (Highway, Dangal, Chennai Express and more) shopped local and put together this casual lunch look. And, we are loving how gorgeous she looks in it. Like her look as much as we do? Check out how she put it together...
Loving This Cotton Monochrome Dress: Jonita's Casual Lunch Look
Chequered Monochrome Dress With Belt
Chequered fabrics never go out of style, so the best part about buying this dress is that you can wear for years to come. It's so cool and comfortable! And, we love the belt detail too because it saves you from worrying about finding the right accessory. If you're on a budget, Fabnest has to be on your radar. Jonita paired the dress with heels to match, but if you're a sneaker-head or love wearing flats - that'll look awesome too.
Beaded Gold Triangular Earrings
To finish the look, opt for these statement triangular earrings Zi By Zeanne. They add some sparkle to the monochrome dress and the triangular shape adds some edge to the too.
