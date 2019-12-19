Bow Wow Wow! We Found Amazing Pet Merchandise At This Store

Just Dogs in Aundh is heaven for dogs offering food, toys, accessories, grooming products, bandanas, and clothes. Started in Ahmedabad around eight years ago, this store is expanding rapidly across India. They have separate sections namely the grooming section that has dog shampoos, lashes, sprays and personal grooming products. We absolutely loved the dog covers and clothing section where you can find cute jackets and tees for dogs. In the accessories section, we found cutesy bow-ties and bandanas, something we highly recommend. The designer bandanas are priced at INR 400 and you can find them in many prints and patterns. You can also find dog diapers, a wide variety of toys that are both functional and fun, training and teething aids, specialty treats for their dental health. The food sections boasts of many packets of dog food such as biscuits, chews, snacks, munchies etc in veg as well as non-veg flavours. They can help you in organising dog parties and provide special pup-cakes. The place runs exciting offers every month. This May, you can avail a 'Buy 3 Get 1 Free' offer on dog biscuits. If you are buying Endi Chews, avail the 'Buy 1 Get 2' offer or simply enjoy a flat 20 per cent off on one pack. This place also offers dog training, dog transportation, and hosts dog events and dog fashion shows. Even though the store is called Just Dogs, they have a special rack dedicated for cat supplies as well. Choose between tuna snacks, toys, and accessories for your feline friends. For those who stay far, there's another outlet in Kalyani Nagar. If you are feeling lazy to step out, you can shop online for their products.