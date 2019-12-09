Just Set Your Weekend Mood At This Restrobar At Baner

Azzurro is away situated in the outskirts of Baner. Planned here to visit there on a Saturday night with my friends. Had an assumption that the place would not be much crowded. But to my utmost surprise, it was completely packed with a young crowd. This place can steal your mind and heart with its ambience and food. They have nice wall paintings too. They have a really huge seating area divided into many sections, for couple, family, friends and large groups. They have a separate dance floor too. That day the live band was on the floor and it was awesome. The band kept everyone's attention grabbed through their performance. Sitting with friends under the sky and enjoying the band was a treat. The staff were courteous. The guy who was attending us suggested what food to order and what was their speciality. The starters and main course, both they're good. The Butter Chicken and Chicken Biriyani are a must-try dish when you are here. And yes if late on weekends, you have to wait in a queue and they also have a waiting area to sit and relax until your turn comes. Will surely visit again if getting a chance.