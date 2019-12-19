Get Framed: Jyoti Stores In Pimpri Offers Framing Services For INR 150 Only

Love frames on your wall? It can get slightly expensive to buy fancy frames and you may not get the designs you want. We stumbled upon a frame shop in Pimpri which can customise excellent frames for you. Get beautiful frames starting at just INR 150 from Jyoti Frames. Situated right opposite to Real Bags in Sai Chowk, this store does framing for reasonable prices. If you have a painting made by you or a broken frames, get everything repaired from this store. Not just that, if you are a fan of collage frames or tiny wall frames, then we have a good news for you. This store although traditional and old-school in appearance, has trendy frames as well. Coming in different shapes and designs, you will totally love the collage frames that are modern as well. You can choose from fibre and plastic frames, the old-timely classic wood ones are hard to find nowadays anyway. The frames are available in an array of colours and the store takes about two-to-three days to deliver the finished product. You can obviously get it customised too, and there are no extra charges for that service.