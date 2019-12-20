Fishy Business: Dig Into Seafood At This Restaurant In Pimple Saudagar

Located in Pimple Saudagar, K9 The Coast Line is a seafood restaurant with some amazing interiors and ambiance. The restaurant believes in treating their guests the way they would treat them at home. From the outside, it looks like a beautiful bungalow and on the inside it's equally elegant and classy.

K9 might not be the best place for someone who is vegetarian but hardcore non-vegetarians are going to relish their dishes. We obviously had to give their seafood selection a try because that’s what they are known for. We first went for the baby king fish tandoori that was coated with some delicious masala and was packed with flavour (INR 650). We also went for the basa Koliwada tikki that was for INR 325.

Moving on to the main course, we went with their gavran chicken masala ( INR 299) and pomfret Malvani curry (INR 649) with plain rice and bhakri. All the dishes are very rich in flavour and you can taste each and every spice. If you are someone who can’t handle spicy, make sure you ask the waiter to make the dish less spicier. If you are looking to take your family out on a lavish sea food feast then K9 is a great option.