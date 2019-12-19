Breads Fresh Out Of The Oven & More: This New Cafe In Baner Is Ideal For A Cuppa

Baer has been the new hub for youngsters for some time now and there's a new addition now. Kafe Fusion is only a month old and is already serving delicious comfort food. This quant little cafe is located on Baner-Pashan link road and is hard to miss. The cafe comes with an indoor and an outdoor section.

The decor is simple and earthy. Fairy lights are all around the outdoor area with comfortable chairs and tables. Upon entering the indoor section you will notice bright colours and cozy seating corners. Some of the art inside is done by Pune artist Shibani Dhavalikar and you can read more about her here.

Kafe Fusion makes their own bread in different flavours. The garlic bread with cheese was only for INR 180 and was enough for two. The bread was fresh with a divine aroma and tasted brilliant. We also tried some of their pastas and starters such as chicken teriyaki for INR 250. They also have a great collection of desserts that will surely excite the little ones if you are visiting with your friends or family.

A meal for two at Kafe Fusion would cost you around INR 700. Pocket friendly enough? Head over to try out some of their dishes that are new to them and let us know what you think.