Enjoy Some Amazing Mexican Treats At Kahlo’s

I was on the lookout for Mexican food and came across this place. It is conveniently located near the Phoenix mall, easily reachable. Kahlo’s Cafe is very cosy and comfortable, they have outdoor sitting as well. The music was good and not too loud. The entire team was welcoming and courteous. Coming to the food I tried their Grilled prawns Rice bowl which was to my surprise a lot more delectable than I had imagined. It had grilled prawns, beans, bell peppers, garnished with Mexican herbs and spices. The quantity is also very filling. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED. Next was the Chicken taco platter, 5 tacos were served along with a small soft drink. If you love tacos then this would definitely be a happy treat for your tummy. It was filled with veggies, chicken, beans and the star of this dish was the red chilli and jalapeno sauce which took the dish to the next level. RECOMMENDED. Ended our lovely meal with Churro sticks which had a choice of dip white or dark chocolate. We went for the dark chocolate and it was a blissful end to our meal. Overall this is one of the best Mexican food experiences I have had in Pune and will definitely go back here to try more!