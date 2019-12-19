Dig In A Bowl Of Burrito, Tacos And Some Sweet Churros At This Mexican Cafe In Viman Nagar

Pursuing his love for food and hospitality, Siddharth Patel ditched his nine-to-five and launched the cool Mexican restaurant, Kahlo’s Cafe in Viman Nagar.

Dig into a delicious burrito bowl, bite on some enchiladas or quesadillas at this quaint yet vibrant cafe near Ganesh Chowk in Viman Nagar.

The simple, minimal and cozy interiors of Kahlo’s Cafe, very subtly transport you to a homely cafe on the streets of Mexico. It’s not just the interiors that does this work, but the delicious and carefully curated menu that will leave you spell bound.

Patel tells us that Mexican food is supposed to be enjoyed with friends, family or even when you just need some comfort food. He further states that nothing makes food better than when you get to choose what is served to you. So Kahlo’s Cafe offers DIY options too. You can make your own burritos, tacos, salads and more with a few simple steps. All you need to do is first select a base from a choice of nachos, burritos, tacos or salads. You then need to select your veggies. The third step is to choose your protein and lastly your toppings.

Kahlo’s Cafe also has various deals to satiate your cravings. You can opt for their loyalty program starting at INR 3000 for a year. With this you will be liable to get a 20 per cent discount on your bill. All those with jobs in Viman Nagar, your lunch just got better. The cafe also does corporate meals which starts from INR 199 per meal.

Apart from the food and good vibes, the cafe also allows you to jam with acoustic instruments. It also intends to host a number of jamming events too, so be on the lookout for those.