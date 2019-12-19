Prints, Suede, Sequences & More: Find Cheap Shoes At This Store In Camp

M.G. Road, Camp is without any doubt every shopaholic's favourite destination. But we bet, you didn’t know there’s a guy in Kailash Mall, opposite Mona Foods, who has a great collection of flip-flops starting at INR 200 and suede heels and printed sneakers priced at INR 400 only.

Apart from your heels and shoes, If you are that girl who wants to wear breathable jootis, Mr Sameer also has pretty sequence jootis which are a must-have for the upcoming wedding season. These juttis are priced at INR 500.

Mr. Sameer, who owns this little establishment in the downstairs section of the Kalish Shopping Mall, tells us that he tries to keep his collections updated so ladies, keep an eye for new products.