From Cotton To Silk: This Store Is A Fabric Haven You Must Visit

With the upcoming festive season, it’s really necessary that you have the best of ethnic wear stocked in your wardrobe. If you are amongst those who love getting your outfits customised but don’t know where to get your fabrics from, then check out Kajal: The Fabric Store.



Located in Bhopla Chowk, the store is a heaven for all kinds of fabrics for both men and women. Whether you need fabric for a kurti, lehenga, salwar-suit or anything, this store has got it all. The store has a selected range of fabrics coming from a number of places in India. You will find Banarasi silk, Kota silk, Kolkata cotton, Pune cotton and much more over here. They also have ready-to-stitch dress materials.

At Kajal, you will find fabrics in plain with no designs or textures at all. You will also find fabrics that have various textures and patterns over them.They obviously have the most common texture of stripes and checks. You will also find fabrics that have hand-painted design styles on them however, you might want to confirm before you buy them. They have a number of designs in block prints as well. Most of these prints are available in cotton and chiffon.

Along with printed fabrics, this store also has a large collection of embroidered fabric. You will find the age-old embroideries in floral patterns. They also have a large number of options in chikankari fabrics in various colours and patterns. You will also find net that has some subtle as well as elaborate work done on it. The store also has embossed fabric in their collection. The prices over here start at INR 100 per metre.