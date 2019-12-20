Delhi's Kake Da Hotel Is In Pune & The Butter Chicken Is Just Like The Capital's

We could not contain our excitement when we heard that Connaught Place's popular dhaba eatery Kake Da Hotel is coming to Pune. Situated in Baner and Kharadi respectively, this legendary eatery has opened its doors for Punekars and we visited the one on Baner road. The space is small yet nicely done up with golden lights and wooden furniture. The seating is mainly indoors although there are a couple of tables outside. We started our meal with a glass of Punjabi lassi. Thick and creamy, it was refreshing and yummy. For starters, we had the masala papad and garlic murgh tikka with a side of green chutney. The dish had that charred and smokey flavour. For mains, we had the legendary butter chicken, shahi paneer, dal makhani, laccha parathas, and roti. While the butter chicken was amazing, the dal makhani could have been better. The portion size however makes up for it. The shahi paneer was good but there was nothing special or unique about it The place also serves amazing starters like kebabs and tikkas. Vegetarians, don't be disappointed as they have four types of chaap. You can try the biryanis and mutton curries as well. A meal for two will cost your around INR 800. Whether it's a date or a nice outing with family and friends, you can head here for a nice meal.