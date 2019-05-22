Kalyani Nagar's Most Stunning Restaurant And Here's Why You Should Pay A Visit

Arbour, literally, a sheltered place in a garden and each and every corner of Arbour kitchen and drinks defines it's meaning perfectly! This place lives up to its name! Arbour has an immensely refreshing and welcoming ambience with wooden furniture and grey walls with small plants on it! There's a big tree welcoming you at the entrance, and this has to be my favorite thing about the ambience! I love how they didn't cut the tree down but instead built the restaurant around it! Go to this place on a Monday morning and try their breakfast, destroy your Monday blues and thank me later! Go for brunch and Don't forget to try their one particular cocktail named "Best Rose In Town". A complete package. It smells good, looks good and tastes good! Prices at Arbour are very reasonable! Won't cut that big of a hole in your pocket for sure and plus they also have Zomato Gold Privilege! The prices are justifiable considering the quality, quantity and the service that they provide.