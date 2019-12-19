Kanchipuram, Banarasi & Handloom Silk: Up Your Saree Game At This Store

This festive season, you are definitely sorted in terms of traditional fashion. Zartari Creations in Parvati Paytha, is a one-stop destination for all kinds of handloom silks. From to Paithani to Banarasi, Chanderi to Zari, Munga to Kanchipuram, you can find all kinds of rich handloom silk sarees with fabric and designs from weavers across India. Choose from a variety of sarees and experiment with different types of silks. We absolutely loved their paithani collection which came in bright hues and traditional peacock designs. The silk variety amazed us. From Munga to chanderi, Banarasi to the South Indian Kanjivaram, brides from all over India can get any regional styles of sarees. The handwork by artisans is commendable especially the intricate zardosi work. They have also started with custom-made designs. If you want to get a Kanchipuram in a particular shade and zardosi, get it customised at prices that will not burn a hole in your pocket. They have a beautiful range of trousseau sarees as well. With wedding season around the corner, make this place a must-visit when shopping for bridal entourage and trousseau. We advise you book a prior appointment to avail best services. Although times have changed and people prefer light clothing, nothing can replace the charm of heavy sarees. Up your ethnic wardrobe game in no time with sarees from this store and embrace tradition with elan. Picture courtesy: Official FB page of Zartari Creations