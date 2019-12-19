Drink On A Budget At The 3 Musketeers In Viman Nagar

If you are searching for a place that serves the cheapest booze in Viman Nagar, you will be glad to know about this place. Named The 3 Musketeers Pub, this hip resto-bar is a heaven if you want to relax with your gang with a pint of beer and some amazing food. We love the fact that the place has a karaoke section, sports screening arena, a DJ console and irresistible offers on alcohol and food. Did you know starting at just INR 99, you can score booze in their happy hours? Not just that, along with a fully-equipped bar, it also has an elaborate spread of bar food. Choose between continental, American, Mexican and Chinese delicacies to pamper your taste buds starting at INR 150. Their nachos and cheese poppers are to die for! We also loved the pizzas, large plate options and kebab platters. If you want to refrain from alcohol, you can still visit this place for food and shakes. They serve amazing drinks such as freddo cappuccino, which has butterscotch in it. For desserts, you can always opt for the phirni, banoffee pie and their speciality, bawa's custard. Look up their social media handles where they keep posting about offers of the day and happy hours menu. A good place to hang out even if you are a little low on cash. Picture Credits: Official FB Page of The 3 Musketeers Pub