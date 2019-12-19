Meet The Dolphins & Enjoy Sunsets At This Pristine Beach In Dapoli

Known as one of the largest, tranquil and clean beaches of Konkan, Karde beach is a hidden vacation spot which is ideal for someone looking to get in sync with nature. While you may not find a lot of sports activities and hustle-bustle of the crowd like you would find in Murud, we are sure, the calmness here will help you unwind.

A few hours drive from Pune, we suggest you take a car to reach the destination as the journey to the beach itself is a nice road-trip where you can enjoy the sight of wide stretches of green virgin beauty. Tourists are known to come here for two things- the spectacular view of the sunset and the dolphin watch.

we highly recommend you to spend your evenings on the beach as you will be able to enjoy the gorgeous sunsets. There are several facilities for travellers to go on a dolphin watch. Embark on the special boats with fishermen and sail into the sea to enjoy the friendly beings jumping and flipping themselves in water. Do not forget to carry your camera as the picture of these lovely dolphins will make for a perfect Instagram post. We assure you, nothing will beat the experience of enjoying this sight while the cold breeze slaps against your face.

There are many small shacks on the sea-shore selling local delicacies like coconut water, sol-kadhi, misal, chat etc. You can savour them while taking a walk along the coastline.