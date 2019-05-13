This Label Has Redefined Embroidery & Tie-Dye With Its Gorgeous Fabrics

Are you looking for a rich piece of fabric which looks good, is in vogue and is easy on your pocket? Well, we suggest you end your search now. Dial-up Karigaree, an online fabric boutique and choose from a variety of handcrafted and embroidered fabrics starting at INR 960. Firstly, we love the embroidered pieces that the brand has. They come with floral work, thread work and other designs done on silk fabrics. Not only does the piece add richness to your look, but you also manage to keep the look simple and elegant. Secondly, we love the handwoven chanderi that they have in stock. They also turn silk embroidered fabrics into beautiful trays. Not just that, you can also learn the art of handwork, different types of embroidery and dying methods at the Hastakaari workshops organised by them. To keep a track of these workshops, we suggest you check out their social media pages on a regular basis as they frequently update about the same. After you check out the collection, DM them to place your orders. The brand is popular amongst fashionistas who have a taste for good fabrics and dress materials. No wonder, you'll spot them at multiple exhibitions and pop-ups where you can check their embroidered collection. Picture Credits: Official FB page of the brand