Hungry Much? You've Gotta To Try Katori Sandwich At Narayan Peth!

What Makes It Awesome?

It was one of these days when I stopped at Narayan Peth and wished to eat something on the go. Saw MaitriCha Katta and ordered something that I haven't heard or seen of before. Katori Sandwich. Yes! The bread that has been oven cooked in the shape of a Katori with vegetable, sauce, mayo and a lot of cheese. It almost felt like a pizza in the shape of a small bowl. They dress the plate well too to make it look royal. The menu is vast and has a lot of options to choose from burgers, pizza, sandwich, shakes and more of all different kinds. Am coming back for Katori Sandwich again.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

