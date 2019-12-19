Hungry Much? You've Gotta To Try Katori Sandwich At Narayan Peth!

It was one of these days when I stopped at Narayan Peth and wished to eat something on the go. Saw MaitriCha Katta and ordered something that I haven't heard or seen of before. Katori Sandwich. Yes! The bread that has been oven cooked in the shape of a Katori with vegetable, sauce, mayo and a lot of cheese. It almost felt like a pizza in the shape of a small bowl. They dress the plate well too to make it look royal. The menu is vast and has a lot of options to choose from burgers, pizza, sandwich, shakes and more of all different kinds. Am coming back for Katori Sandwich again.
