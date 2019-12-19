You Cannot Miss The Food Festivals At Fairfield By Marriott

Our gastronomical journey continues, and we stumbled upon Kava at Fairfield by Marriott hotel in Kharadi, which is known for its fine-dine menu that is not only delicious but also affordable. When you are at Kava, you are sure to enjoy a luxurious dining experience at not-so-expensive prices.

They also have some special offers for a particular period. This summer, beat the heat with the magic of alphonso. Do not miss their special summer mango food festival, where you can savour sweet delicious classics like aam panna, aamras puri, mango shake, baked mango cheesecake and many more. Each priced at INR 300, you will go nostalgic and remember the homemade mango delights you were pampered with as a kid.

The menu boasts of Indian, continental, Oriental and Italian cuisine. For starters, we had the crispy fish fingers with tartar sauce along with dahi ke kebab. While the fingers were yummy, we felt the kebabs could have been less tangy. For mains, we hogged on the kung pao chicken with jasmine rice and dhingri matar masala with naan. If you are a big fan of Italian food, we hear the pasta and risotto are lip-smacking.

There is a private lounge apart from the dining area where you can sip on your drinks, munch on your starters and enjoy matches on the big screen. With nordic-style furniture, it is a chic lounge to chill with your friends. The dining area is white and minimalistic.

They occasionally have buffet as well. If you work in Kharadi and want to have a team lunch or a corporate party, this place is suitable for such events.