Learn To Cook & Bake Designer Cakes At This Cooking Academy

Planning to add a new feather to your hat by learning how to cook? We know exactly where you can enrol. Attend exciting workshops and cooking classes of KD's Food Craft situated on Nagar Road. From dhaba cuisine to baking yummy goodies, KD's Food Craft are not just food classes but also a place where you will fall in love with the art of cooking. Guests coming over? Save money by preparing yummy delicacies at home itself. You can also learn to make personalised cakes for your loved ones. They frequently host day-long workshops where you are taught a variety of dishes sticking to a theme. Their dhaba-style cooking workshops teaches you different types of gravies, dals and biryanis. You are also given the food that is cooked for tasting. Any 10 dishes are taught and a detailed recipe is also given. Love designer cakes? Learn to bake amazing bakes such as birthday party cakes, cupcakes, brownies or even cookies. From seasonal mango cakes to rasmalai to themed ones, they will teach you all. The fee starts at INR 1000 which is pretty reasonable considering that you can then save a lot of money by cooking yourself. They have workshops for beginners as well as advanced recipe ones. What are you waiting for? Dial them up and enroll yourself for one.