Kebabs Got Redefined At This Small Little Spot In Baner

If you are a big kebab lover you got to try Camios out. They have a unique concept of fusion of kebabs with typical dishes like burgers, chaats and what not! This place has changed the meaning of kebabs and redefined it to so many types of savouries. Let me start with their concepts. Bun Bites: This is a part of a menu where different types of kebabs are stuffed into a bun and served with some fries and island sauce. Burgers with chicken patty are boring and this really does bring a twist to both burgers and kebabs. We had murgh sholay, paneer chatpata, and murgh Banjara. All of them were different in taste with different sauces and awesomely marinated chicken kebabs. Tossed Bites: This is a part where they have fused kebabs as chat. I loved the concept, it had fries, kebabs, veggies, and chutneys. Meals: This is the best part. We had Murgh Rara Meal and Goan Chicken Xacuti. The quantity of the gravy is sufficient for two people. Served with the Malabar paratha, it is a complete whole meal and I loved it. Goan had cashews and it complements kebabs like nothing else. Gulab jamuns were in house and damn good Ice teas are also good here but I loved there Chai more. Overall I would say a nice small outlet to serve a new concept.