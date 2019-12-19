Kebabs Redefining You Favourite Food!

Are you bored of having mainstream burgers? You have to visit Camios Bistro in that case. They are true to their tagline of redefining kebabs. You'll get lip-smacking bun bites (similar to burgers) filled with mouthwatering kebabs and in-house sauces which are an adaptation of Indian gravies. You simply can't give it a miss. The next speciality dish of theirs is tossed bites. Here you'll get choice of kebab, all their flavourful sauces and french fries tossed together. Apart from that, they serve amazing single portion meals like veggie, paratha and sweet combo or biriyani combos which are equally tasteful. So go check out this place and thank me later.