Linen Sarees To Blouses: Your Search For Classy Outfits Ends Here

We found a tiny store on Baner road with a not so tiny collection. A women's fashion store, Kemohra Dzigns is an exclusive place to shop for customised sarees, dresses, suits and other outfits of different types. Got a saree and no blouse to wear? Get beautiful handcrafted blouses in silk as well as cotton blouses with handwork on it. You can also get blouses stitched as per your taste. From boat-neck to halter, three-fourth to embellished, you will love the designs with different cuts. Talking about sarees, you will love the trendy collection. This monsoon, while we are dealing with humid weather, they have an excellent collection of linen sarees that will keep us cozy. Gone are the days when sarees were just about traditional prints and designs. They have a trendy collection of sarees with frill borders and tiers. Starting at INR 799, the casual kurtas are perfect for your work wardrobe. The silk cotton suits will add colour to your wardrobe. Check out their linen dress materials that come in pastel colours. Visit the store to check out their collection or check out the designs online and book your appointments.