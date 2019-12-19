Buckle Up To Fall In Love With This Cafe!

If there is one thing I know for certain about Kerala Cafe, is that it is awesome! Here is why - The cafe has deeply-rooted traditions going all the way to Kerala. The staff including the owners, managers etc are all connected to the culture and are well versed with what they serve. That includes the dishes, what they are and the history behind them etc. Another thing is its consistency, which is extraordinary. They have three outlets and all of them are very consistent with taste, service and cost. The main reason, however, why I love Kerala cafe, is their lip-smacking, drool-worthy food. I have fallen in love with Kerlaian/ Malayalam cuisine and all thanks to Kerala Cafe. Some of the dishes, that you must try are - Chicken Oil fry -which is a boneless chicken in spicy masala; Prawns 65 -where shrimp is marinated in curd and other spices; Surmai oil fry - large pieces of fresh Surmai fish; shallow fried in an extraordinary spice combination. Chicken Malabar Biryani is a spicy Biryani, which will take your mind off the regularly available Hyderabad biryani (not that it tastes any less good) and is superb in taste and finally Appam Idiyappam, rice cakes with a coconut filling, fluffy and soft as cotton. Make no mistake, the desserts are equally enticing. Jaggery coconut custard and Ada Prathaman payasam, which is jaggery, coconut and kheer are worth travelling from wherever you are. Take my word for it, you would not regret your visit here, whether you are vegetarian or otherwise. So what are you waiting for? Visit Today!