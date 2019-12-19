Take A Kulhad Of Chai & Carry On With Your Charcha At This Tea Room

There’s nothing like garma garam chai, no? The aroma of the masala, ginger and sometimes pepper could perhaps be the cure for the common cold. At least for most Indians, chai is sacred and can cure anything. If not your cold, it will surely wake you up if you’re feeling drowsy.

Ketli - The Tea Bar in Kumar Pacific Mall is the space to stop by for some garam chai and naashta. It occupies a section of the mall, separate from the food court and has cane chairs giving it an eclectic and local feel. Ketli, which means kettle is a simple tea room with no frills and a menu that’ll make a chai lover excited.

While you’ll find adrak, masala chai, you can also sip on adrak-guvti (lemongrass), adrak-masala-pepper, laung-dalchini, gud ki chai among others. But if you drink tea like the rest of the world, you’ll find ginger lemon, tulsi, lemongrass, lemon mint and other flavours. They also serve a sardi ka kadha, gulkand (rose), apple-cinnamon, cranberry-apply and other tea without milk. And, iced teas with fun flavours like kacha aam, jeera masala, guava among others.

To nibble, you’ll find bun maska, bun maska jam among other variations. And if you’re looking for filing naashta, there are limited sandwich options like tandoori paneer grill, cheese corn grill and bun omelette, cheese double omelette toast and other options.

While the menu is limited, it works because what else do you need with tea? A meal for two would cost you INR 200 and the space is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.