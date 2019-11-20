Everyone must visit this place. The Betel Leaf, Paan Desert Shop has amazing varieties of Masala Paan & Paan based desserts. Best place for Authenticate PAAN LOVERS. A long list of different varieties. Awesome taste. Paan shot & pani puri shot is must try from the menu. Loved the chocolate paan over here and my personal favorite The price is pocket-friendly and the staff over here were really polite. Honestly, this place is heaven for all pan lovers. Damn tempting!
Have Pani Puri Shot Or Chocolate Paan At This Paan Desert Shop!
Pan
- Price for two: ₹ 300
