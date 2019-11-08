Hyderabadi Khatti Dal To Panch Phoran: Dig Into 14 Types Of Khichdis From This Place

This venture is a tribute to our most favourite comfort food - khichdi. The good old healthy bowl of khichdi is given a yummy twist in 14 different flavours. Dial-up Khichdi Experiment and enjoy piping hot khichdi that are delivered to your homes They have delivery kitchens in Pimple Nilakh, Chinchwad, Hinjewadi, and Kothrud. Currently, it's a takeaway place only and you can order via Zomato and Swiggy. Achari, lehsun-pyaz, masala, plain dal, tadkewali dal, panch dhan, methi, palak - these are some of the simple options which you can find here. The prices start at INR 130. Homely and tasty, these khichdis are well packed and come with achaar and papad. If looking for something unique, they serve lip-smacking palak paneer, langarwali dal khichadi, Bengali panch-phoran, Hyderabadi khatti dal, Kerala mathan, Gujrati khatte meethi dal. These ones start at INR 150. If you are very hungry, go for their awesome combos that comprise khichdi, papad, dahi, and a dessert. They have options of sides such as dahi, kachumber, bhurani raita and a lot more. We ordered the Bhurani raita and loved the rich flavour of garlic in the yoghurt. Do not forget to order some refreshing masala chaas, mint chaas or jal jeera. For those who have a sweet tooth, end your meal with angoori rasmalai, gulabjamun, or rasgulla.