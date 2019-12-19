If Shawarma Is Your Guilty Pleasure Then You Must Check Out This Tiny Space In Aundh

Are you a big fan of shawarmas? Or just into delicious street food? Then Kibbeh’s has to be on your list. Located in Aundh near Parihar Chowk, this small joint called Kibbeh’s has a gained high popularity over the years.

From the look of the store you might mistake it for a normal street food joint but wait till you try their food. Known for their Lebanese food, Kibbeh serves one of the best shawarmas in town. You can choose from a variety of chicken and paneer wrapped in their in house pita bread starting at INR 60 only. The tahini sauce used in the shawarma is what sets this place apart from the other joints. The sauce is garlicky, tangy and has a hint of sweetness from the mayonnaise that brings all the ingredients together in the shawarma. The best part? They add soft yet crunchy, homestyle fries to their shawarmas! These fries are cooked in the oil that drips from the meat for that extra flavour. And if you like your food spicy, then definitely give their spicy chicken shawarma a try.

If you are not a fan of shawarma, you can try out their other options. They serve delicious tandoori chicken that has more of a Lebanese twist to it rather than Indian. You can also give their chicken burger and chicken fingers a try. They are simple yet so delicious.

Don’t get fooled by the look of the place. It might look small but the service is fast and the set up is hygienic as well. An average meal for two will cost you INR 200 here, so it's also a perfect place to go when you're broke.