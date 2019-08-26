Stick To Your Roots With Bags Made From Handicraft Fabrics From Across India

Sure, fast fashion is great! But have you ever tried on our Indian handicrafts? They look gorgeous. And, if you're the arty type, you could totally adorn statement pieces because our handicrafts stand out. Several small but significant brands are working more and more with artists from different parts of the country to produce designs that hold Indian heritage and art at the core but are contemporary enough for modern use.

Kiesha is a brand that makes multi purpose bags and accessories out of local fabrics. What started out as a hobby has turned into a profit making business now! Their bags are made of handpicked fabrics from different Indian markets, showcasing the awesome handicraft that our country has to offer. You will find a variety of handmade bags from laptop sleeves to satchels, jewellery boxes, passport holders and much more at very reasonable rates. We love their collection of laptop bags starting at only INR 799 as they come in unique colour combinations and are super sturdy. You will notice beautiful thread work on all these handbags, making it easy for you to carry them along anywhere! If you are looking to gift someone something a little different, opt for their passport holders starting at INR 350. They are compact, light, colourful and have extra space for other documents as well. These are only a few pieces that we like, if you want to explore some more options, head over to Kiesha’s online website.