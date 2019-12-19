We Love This Designer Studio's Festive Collection & You Will Too

Make everyday a ramp walk with fab and chic outfits from Kisha’s Collection in Koregaon Park. This cute boutique has all kinds of clothing for women of all age groups starting at just INR 850.



A creation of a passionate designer, Pallavi Goenka, Kisha's started as a small passion driven home based studio that used to take part in pop-ups and stuff. From there, the boutique is now a physical store in Koregaon Park from the past month.

The store designs as well as sources its own outfits. Among their sourced outfits, you will find a number of casuals and acceptable Indian formals. In casuals, you will find a number of tees, tops, crop tops and casual shirts. In formals, this store has a good collection of kurtis and salwar-suits. You will also find a number of these kurtis and salwar-suits which can be worn to any family function. The prices for them start at INR 850.

When it comes to designing, this store makes a good collection of sarees which you can also get pre-draped. They also have a number of Moroccan styles in their collection. You can get a cool pair of palazzos made from here. The store insists on the use of their own fabric and does not stitch with the fabric provided by their customers. The prices for their customised designs starts at INR 3,000.



