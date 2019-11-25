Koko Scoop: Enjoy Ice cream In Cute Little Coconut Shells!

We visited Koko Scoop ice cream parlour which is located in Viman Nagar area. They served ice cream in different flavours and best is all flavours served into a coconut shell. This place sells only one type of ice cream i.e. tender coconut. It is available in various toppings i.e. Krunchy scoop, jelly scoop, dry fruit scoop etc. I ordered jelly scoop tender coconut ice cream and nuts coconut icecream. It was served in a coconut shell. They also serve fresh coconut water in a cup along with ice cream. Jelly scoop had coconut jelly, strawberry and green apple bubbles. The ice cream was refreshing, but the flavour of coconut was very mild. The ice cream would taste a lot better if the flavour of coconut is a little bit increased. Overall it's a good place to try tender coconut ice cream.