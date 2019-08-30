Make A Desi Statement With Kolhapuri Chappals From These Stores

Located at Ganpati Chowk, Kala Chappals sources its Kolhapuris from Kolhapur. The store has a number of designs such as shahu chappal, shetkari chappal and your regular Kolhapuris too. What really caught our attention was the ranti Kolhapuri chappal. Like its name, these chappals aren’t for the weak-hearted. A pair of these, weighs around four kgs (one chappal of 2kgs) and we kid you not, it redefines the word ‘massive’. A pair of Kolhapuri here starts at INR 550. Along with men’s shoes, the store also has an extensive collection of women’s shoes.