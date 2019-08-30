We think Kolhapuri chappals could be quite stylish if you know how to style them. And since the festive season is here, we decided to go hunting for the best stores in Ganpati Chowk and Laxmi Road for Kolhapuris and we weren’t disappointed. So men, make a note of all these stores and complete your traditional look.
Make A Desi Statement With Kolhapuri Chappals From These Stores
Kala Chappals
Located at Ganpati Chowk, Kala Chappals sources its Kolhapuris from Kolhapur. The store has a number of designs such as shahu chappal, shetkari chappal and your regular Kolhapuris too. What really caught our attention was the ranti Kolhapuri chappal. Like its name, these chappals aren’t for the weak-hearted. A pair of these, weighs around four kgs (one chappal of 2kgs) and we kid you not, it redefines the word ‘massive’. A pair of Kolhapuri here starts at INR 550. Along with men’s shoes, the store also has an extensive collection of women’s shoes.
Raj Shoes
A humble roadside store, Raj Shoes has a decent collection of Kolhapuris. The store has a number of variants as well as colours in the style. Along with Kolhapuris, the store also has a number of mojaris and everyday use shoes, sandals, slip-ons and other stuff. Apart from just selling, the store also repairs work for all shoes. The prices at this store start at INR 500.
L.D. Gaekwad
L.D. Gaekwad is one of the oldest shoe stores in the city. It's a pretty simple store, which lets its shoe collection speak for itself. You will find a selected yet good quality Kolhapuris and a number of everyday wear shoes, sandals, chappals and slip-ons. The prices at this store start at INR 600. Along with men’s shoes, the store also has a good collection of women’s shoes.
Regular Footwear
Located at the end of Ganpati Chowk, Regular Footwear hosts a good collection of Kolhapuris with them. They offer traditional Kolhapuris as well as the shahu chappal. Along with Kolhapuris, the store also has mojaris and other type of shoes for men. However, the collection is very limited at this store. A pair of simple Kolhapuris starts at INR 600. The store also has some really cool juttis for women too.
Step-In Footwear
Towards Laxmi Road, you will be able to spot Step-In shoe store very easily. The store has a major collection of women’s shoes. However, they also have a good variety in men’s shoes. We found a number of different styles of Kolhapuri chappals. starting at INR 650. But we really loved this dark purple-coloured chappal that was for INR 1,650.
Chappers
The brainchild of Harshwardhan Patwardhan, Chappers is a homegrown footwear label that designs and sells the classiest pairs of Kolhapuris for men and women. Available in bright hues and intricate embroidery, these Kolhapuris are made of premium leather with soft foam insoles that provide not only comfort but reduce foot stress levels by 60 per cent. Priced at INR 2,600, for both men and women, these shoes are not just chic and contemporary but also provide the comforts of flip-flops.
Khas Kolhapuri Chappal Corner
This tiny store in Narayan Peth has collection for men as well as women. If you are looking for traditional pairs for reasonable rates, this is the place to be. Starting at INR 400, you will find beautiful pairs in tan brown or basic colours. The prices go slightly up if the pair is fancier.
ShopKop
Gentlemen, we found an online homegrown brand ShopKop which will take care of all your Kolhapuri chappal needs. From classic handcrafted chappals in tan and brown colours to bright solid colours, you will find it all. The best part about the pieces is that all of them are handcrafted by Kolhapur's artisans. Under 500, you will find a designer Kolhapuri chappal set that will complement the khadi kurta you are rocking.
M.S Leather Art
Starting at INR 300 only, you can shop for men, women and children at M.S Leather Art in Pimpri Chinchwad. Men, they will mostly have different shades of brown, and a few burgundy for you. Whenever in a mood to dress up casual chic or ethnic, slay it with these Kolhapuri pieces.
