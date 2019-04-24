This Lane Has Every Kind Of Shoe A Man's Wardrobe Needs On A Budget

If you fancy some kolhapuris, there’s a guy who sits right outside new shoe point and has a really good collection of them. He boasts about how he procures the best and authentic Kolhapuris from the markets of Kolhapur. We picked out this elaborate flower chappal for INR 300. The key to buying a cheap pair here is to bargain. This chappal can also be paired with your everyday kurtas and short kurtas or also with elaborate traditional wear.