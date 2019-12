Swing By This Place In Baner For Some Amazing Korean Grills

LETS START GRILLIN! πŸ”₯πŸ”₯Korean Grill is finally here at Cabaret! At β‚Ή999/- UNLIMITED FOOD which includes Korean side dishes like Prawn Tempura, Sushi, California Roll, Kimchi Jeon, One draft Beer, Salad and for dessert Honey noodles 😍😍😍😍 excited much?!! . You get a platter of pork and assorted veggies with wine Sal, and lettuce to wrap the pork in 🀀🀀🀀 You can make your own Korean Lettuce Wraps. They provide you with oil and garlic as extra accompaniments ☺️ . We absolutely enjoyed the new concept, with the wholesome servings and unlimited choices πŸ’ƒπŸ»πŸ’ƒπŸ» Worth giving it a try and bringing out the chef in you! πŸ‘©πŸ»β€πŸ³πŸ‘¨πŸ»β€πŸ³