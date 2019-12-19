We Want You To Check Out The Beautiful Decoupage Items From This Brand

Handmade gifting and home decor have a special appeal. Hence, we scouted one more label which makes excellent handcrafted items. With unlimited creativity and skill, the products from Kraftsunlimited are unique. This online brand also specialises in customised gifts. The brand specialises in the decoupage items. They use this method to create beautiful nameplates, signboards, bottles and utility items such as holders, boxes and storage tins. Love a particular print? Get it printed on your favourite products. They also have colourful coasters that will add appeal to your table. If you have a stack of pictures, you could get beautiful collage boxes made. If you have no space to keep your accessories or are tired of seeing your stuff scattered, worry not, check out the handcrafted organiser which is a mini chest made of cardboard and paper for INR 1299. Excellent for storing things especially jewellery pieces, it will save your precious pieces from getting misplaced. Starting at INR 200, you will find pretty knick-knacks such as coasters, keychains, luggage tags too. Get customised passport covers and more. For more innovative stuff, check out their social media handles. They also sell their products through FB groups. WhatsApp or DM them to book your favourite picks.