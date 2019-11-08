Turn Heads This Shaadi Season: Pune's Homegrown Designer Will Help You Out

It's the wedding season guys! For all the brides to be and their squad, if you have been looking for some really good outfits, get them from Kripa Designer Studio in Pimpri!



Started by a passionate designer, Kripa Harjwani, the store is located on Leon Orbit Road in PCMC. it's a rather simple store that has got some really cool designs with them. It's the designer and her passion that also paved the way for the store to debut their designs at the Pune Fashion Week.

The store makes a number of ethnic designs such as lehengas, sarees, kurtis, salwar-suits and various other styles. They also make your western outfits such as crop-tops, skirts, one-pieces in casuals. And, also design formal clothing. Along with Indian and western outfits, they also specialise in Indo-western outfits. The prices over here start at INR 2,500.

The best part about the store is that they do not replicate other designers' designs. However, you can still show a point of reference to them and they will help you in making something far better than your imagination. They also keep their customers updated about the entire process of the making and at the end of it all, they will also help you style the outfit.