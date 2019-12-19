There's Nothing Like Eating A Thali At Krishna Dining Hall In Pune

In 2000, the Wadeshwar group founded Krishna Dining Hall. It's an exclusive thali restaurant that serves authentic Maharashtrian delicacies and is loved by a number of celebrities.

Located on the bustling Law College Road, Krishna Dining Hall is a simple restaurant that represents the essence of the food that they serve. The restaurant has a few arches that separate the area into different seatings. These arches clearly draw inspiration from an old Maratha wada. The ceilings are adorned with old-school lanterns. All these elements give the restaurant a very traditional feel.

The restaurant is a thali centric place and they serve an unlimited vegetarian thali for INR 350 per person. The best part is that Krishna Dining Hall changes their menu twice a day, keeping the taste constant. The thali comes with one type of usal, one dry vegetable, two gravies. As it is a Maharashtrian restaurant, you cannot miss the varan bhaat (dal rice). Additionally, they serve another type of rice (either pulao or khichadi). The thali also comes with a side of freshly churned butter milk. You can also choose if you want to have chapati, puri or thalipeeth.

The restaurant also prides itself for the sweet dishes that they have. Furthermore, they also have a signature pancharatna raita, which is made using cauliflower, peas, beans and a few nuts (not your ex). You must also try out their suralichya patvadya (more commonly known as khandvi) which are supremely delicious.