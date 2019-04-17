Get Cool Accessories And Custom-Made Clothing From This Store In Camp

We found a cool store in Camp that does customised clothing and accessories for men. So boys and men, whether you need something classy or something completely simple, Kshetrapal Creations is your store for everything.

Kshetrapal Creations is located on the beginning of the M.G. Road where the street begins. The store does their own unique and outstanding designs. At this store, you can get yourself some amazing Nehru jackets made from scratch. The store sources its own range of fabrics, which are selective and unique in their own way. You can choose from a wide variety of prints, patterns and plains. The store insists that you get your desired attire made from them. And we too would advise you to do the same.

The brand’s designer and tailoring team specialises in making men’s apparel. However, once you visit their store, you can easily tell that they really love to create traditional Indian wear and Indo-western designs. We loved their collection of sherwanis, Jodhpuris, kurtas, bandhgalas. They also make coats, blazers and three-pieces. Furthermore, they also help you in styling your outfits with classy as well as quirky accessories as per your liking. If you need a royal attire and want to pair it with a traditional shawl, you'll find that here and also get it hand-embroidered.

Apart from traditional wear and event-specific clothing, this store also does your everyday clothing too. You can get everything from t-shirts as well as casual shirts custom-made from them. They also customise pants that are fit-to-perfection.

When it comes to accessories, Kshetrapal Creations offers you some crazy, classy and quirky pieces. What made us turn our head was their collection of cravat ties. In this store, you will come across your classic cravat ties and the extremely elaborate and old-fashioned cravat ties that are literally show stoppers. You can also get bows, ties, cufflinks, tie-pins and many other accessories from here.

A nice and personalised pair of pants and a shirt will cost you INR 1200. Whereas, the starting range for kurtas is INR 1500, which depends upon the material and design that you want to get made. On the other hand, the price for stitching of a suit starts at INR 4500.