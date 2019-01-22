Ethnic & Western Gowns, Lehengas, Suits: Dress Your Best From This KP Boutique

Located in KP's lane 5, this boutique is not just a great store to look at, but the designs make a trip to KP worth it. If you want to dress your best for the next social event on your calendar, save this recommendation. KYMA is a high-end boutique for men and women. You'll find something for every occasion. They offer bespoke tailoring for men and customise womenswear. We are in love with their outfits that were on display. The yellow ethnic gown with heavy bead and zari work would look gorgeous at a wedding. And, the violet gown with gold details would make heads turn at a cocktail soiree or a reception. There were many dresses with more western details too. Some with simple embroidered and others, more heavy. Men can get the right fit to their blazer or suit here. Their tailoring is impeccable and you know how important the right fit for a suit is, no? You'll definitely look dapper. Their price range starts at INR 10,000 but if you're getting something bespoke, you'd rather buy an outfit that'll be unique to you instead of wearing rip-offs. Right?