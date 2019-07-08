This Label Has Redefined Khatwork Embroidery Through Their Gorgeous Designs

When in Wakdewadi near Shivaji Nagar, make a stop at La Jolie Boutique for their exclusive ethnic designs. Gadwal sarees, designer blouses, kurtas with silver thread work or kurtis with tassel details, you will find several options at this boutique. They also customise apparel and it is their forte, and we bet you will love stunning in them. Engagements, weddings, or receptions, you'll find something to wear for any function. When it comes to outfits, you will be all set for any big day. Redefining unique khatwork embroidery, you must check out the beautiful blouses, sarees or lehengas that sport this art. You will go crazy over the detailing, shades of fabric and tailoring of these traditional outfits. To make it fancier, they also add patchwork to their designs. Coinwork, buttawork and kalamkari, the boutique specialises in various handwork. We recommend you check out gadhwal sarees and the contrast blouses. They also offer elegant kurtas in ombre shades. Another must-have in your closet is the hand-painted western kurtis. Do stop by the boutique to get a sneak-peek of what royalty looks like. Picture Credits: Official IG