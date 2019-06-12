This Dessert Place Serves Off Beat Flavours You Might Have Never Associated With A Kheer

La Kheer Deli gives a different take to the usual kheer you get anywhere with offbeat flavours you might have never associated with a kheer. Kheer is usually a rich rice pudding, but here, you get much more. I literally tried all of the flavours they have to offer, including the seasonal Mango one. The flavours I tried were: 1. Coupe Nutelloreo Kheer 2. Coupe Aam Kheer 3. Coupe Brownie Kheer 4. Coupe Gulkand Kheer 5. Coupe Strawberry Kheer We even ordered Coupe Mocha kheer (coffee), Coupe Blackcurrant Kheer & Coupe Dry Fruit Kheer. The Nutelloreo and Gulkand flavours were my favourites and are a must try. The Nutelloreo Kheer was a delight for chocolate lovers. It contained Nutella , Crushed Oreo and a generous amount of Dry fruits to go with it. The perfect chocolatey dessert after a meal. Coupe Gulkand Kheer was also superb. The sweet taste of Gulkand and Kheer go along really well. The Mango flavour is a seasonal flavour they serve during the mango season (Summers). According to me, the mango pieces were a bit sour. The sweet taste of the kheer got a bit lost due to that. Similar with Strawberry flavour. The Mocha flavour is a must have for coffee lovers. The dry fruit kheer just had more Dryfruits than the other ones but tasted really good. ( My grandparents loved it) Overall, the different flavours of kheer they serve are just brilliant. Do visit this place at least once. But I'm sure you will visit it again.