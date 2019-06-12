La Kheer Deli gives a different take to the usual kheer you get anywhere with offbeat flavours you might have never associated with a kheer. Kheer is usually a rich rice pudding, but here, you get much more. I literally tried all of the flavours they have to offer, including the seasonal Mango one. The flavours I tried were: 1. Coupe Nutelloreo Kheer 2. Coupe Aam Kheer 3. Coupe Brownie Kheer 4. Coupe Gulkand Kheer 5. Coupe Strawberry Kheer We even ordered Coupe Mocha kheer (coffee), Coupe Blackcurrant Kheer & Coupe Dry Fruit Kheer. The Nutelloreo and Gulkand flavours were my favourites and are a must try. The Nutelloreo Kheer was a delight for chocolate lovers. It contained Nutella , Crushed Oreo and a generous amount of Dry fruits to go with it. The perfect chocolatey dessert after a meal. Coupe Gulkand Kheer was also superb. The sweet taste of Gulkand and Kheer go along really well. The Mango flavour is a seasonal flavour they serve during the mango season (Summers). According to me, the mango pieces were a bit sour. The sweet taste of the kheer got a bit lost due to that. Similar with Strawberry flavour. The Mocha flavour is a must have for coffee lovers. The dry fruit kheer just had more Dryfruits than the other ones but tasted really good. ( My grandparents loved it) Overall, the different flavours of kheer they serve are just brilliant. Do visit this place at least once. But I'm sure you will visit it again.
This Dessert Place Serves Off Beat Flavours You Might Have Never Associated With A Kheer
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Kids
