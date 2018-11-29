Take A Picnic, A Stroll & Bird-Watch At These Lakes In Pune

This historic lake on the outskirts of the city, is believed to have been constructed by Peshwa Bajirao but was completed after his death in 1720 AD. It’s said to have been a common stop for Bajirao and Mastani to swim in while they went horse-riding. When you’re driving to Dive Ghat, you can spot the lake and Mastani palace in the valley from atop and take in panoramic views of the city. The surrounding hills will make your picnic by the lake more surreal.