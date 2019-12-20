Tea lovers? This Cafe In Kharadi Is What You All Need!

Fast Food Restaurants

Pokket Cafe

Kharadi, Pune
3.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Om Galaxy Apartment, Shop 1, Opp. Zensar, Rakshak Nagar, Kharadi, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

Pokket Cafe is a paradise for all tea lovers. They have amazing varities of tea available. From Ginger tea to Ilachi tea. They also serve killer snacks like burger sandwiches, french fries and more. This place is perfect to chill with your squad post work. It's a cool place to hangout!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

