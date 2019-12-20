Pokket Cafe is a paradise for all tea lovers. They have amazing varities of tea available. From Ginger tea to Ilachi tea. They also serve killer snacks like burger sandwiches, french fries and more. This place is perfect to chill with your squad post work. It's a cool place to hangout!
Tea lovers? This Cafe In Kharadi Is What You All Need!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
